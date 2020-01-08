Kroger Announces Launch Of Branded Plant-Based Meat

Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) announced Wednesday the launch of its own branded plant-based meat alternative product line and will be marketed as Simple Truth Emerge.

What Happened

Kroger's new plant-based products will sell under its existing natural and organic brand called Simple Truth, the company said. New products will include fresh burger patties and grinds and will be available exclusively in Kroger stores.

The grocer said it's Simple Truth Emerge products will offer the same taste, texture, and sizzle as beef and are free of GMOs, dairy, gluten, and soy. Each serving includes 20 grams of pea-based protein per serving.

Simple Truth Emerge marks the continuation of similar food-alternative products which were launched last year under the Simple Truth Plant Based brand. Some of the recent launches include vegan chocolate chip cookie dough, oat milk, plant-based deli slices, and more.

Why It's Important

Kroger's VP of Our Brands Gil Phipps said in the press release the grocer is "at the intersection of plant-based curiosity and culinary innovation." Simple Truth Emerge is well-positioned at that intersection as it provides customers with a meat alternative product that not only cooks comparably but is affordable and tasty.

Kroger's Senior VP of merchandising Joe Grieshaber also said in the press release the grocer expects to see a growth in demand for plant-based products. The relatively new category is expected to serve as a key driver of natural and organic sales.

In addition, Kroger expects to launch 50 new Simple Truth Plant Based products in 2020.

Related Links

Kroger Added Too Much To Its Cart, Will Slowdown 'Restock Kroger' Plans

3 Analysts Debate Kroger's Stock Following Q3 Earnings