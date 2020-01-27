Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Employees Publicly Condemn Company's Communications, Climate Policies
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 27, 2020 5:28am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Employees Publicly Condemn Company's Communications, Climate Policies

More than 350 employees at Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) issued public statements about the company violating its communications policy on Sunday in a show of solidarity with their colleagues who were threatened with termination for doing the very same thing.

What Happened

The Amazon Employees for Climate Action (AECA) collective posted quotes from 357 employees in a blog post on Medium, calling on the company to do more when it comes to combating climate change.

"The action was done in protest to Amazon's newly updated external communications policy, which forbids employees from speaking about the company's business without prior approval from management," AECA said in a statement.

Earlier this month, the union said that the employees who spoke publicly against the company's policies were questioned by the human resources and legal departments. Those employees later received threats of termination through emails, according to AECA.

Amazon representatives had said at the time that the policy isn't "new," and is in line with the standard industry practice.

Why It Matters

The e-commerce giant September last year made a commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, as more than a thousand employees staged a walkout.

AECA doesn't think that pledge to be enough. Amazon needs to achieve zero emissions by 2030, it said.

More companies are announcing more aggressive policies on cutting their carbon emissions. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) earlier this month said it aims to become "carbon negative" by 2030.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) last week said it would become "resource positive," offering more plant-based options on its menu, among other changes.

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has said it achieved 100% carbon neutrality but relies on purchasing renewable energy credits. The internet giant too faced criticism November last year when it fired four employee, climate activists, for alleged "data breach."

Price Action

Amazon's shares traded 1.45% lower in Monday's pre-market session at $1,834.71. The shares last closed at $1,861.64 in the regular session on Friday.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Amazon.com e-commerce Jeff BezosNews Legal Management Tech General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + GOOG)

Justice Department And State AGs To Share Information In Google Antitrust Probe
3 Classic Tech ETFs to be Tested by Earnings Reports This Week
Will CH Robinson's Billion Dollar Bet On FreightTech Pay Off?
Earnings Showdown: Telecom Giants AT&T And Verizon Battle It Out Amid 5G Rollout
Driver Abuse Complaints Continue To Follow Amazon
Is The Drone Industry Finally Ready To Take Off?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga