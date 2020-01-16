Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

From 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China:' Tesla Is Hiring Staff To Design Models In A New Local Research Center
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 16, 2020 5:24am   Comments
Share:
From 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China:' Tesla Is Hiring Staff To Design Models In A New Local Research Center

California-based electric vehicles maker Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is opening a new design and research center in China, Reuters reported on Thursday.

What Happened

The Elon Musk-led company on Wednesday put out a notice on Tencent Holdings Ltd.'s (OTC: TCEHY) social media platform WeChat calling for designers and other staffs to join the new center and help the company make "Chinese-style" cars.

"In order to achieve a shift of ‘Made in China' to ‘Designed in China', Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has proposed a very cool thing - set up a design and research center in China," the notice read, according to Reuters' translation.

The notice called for those interested to make a design submission by February 1, but according to Reuters, it's not clear when the center will become operational.

Why It Matters

Tesla has been aggressively expanding in China. After opening its first manufacturing unit, the so-called "gigafactories," outside of the United States in Shanghai last year, the automaker began delivering the first car made at the plant, the Model 3, earlier this month.

Tesla also announced plans to start manufacturing its Model Y SUV at the Shanghai gigafactory.

Last Sunday, Musk suggested Tesla could roll out a new feature to make the vehicles "talk."

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 3.61% lower at $518.50 on Wednesday. The shares added $1.25 in after-hours trading.

Photo Credit: Public domain photo via Wikimedia.

Posted-In: Elon Musk GigafactoryNews Entrepreneurship Retail Sales Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + TCEHY)

Honda And Isuzu Will Work Together On Fuel Cell-Powered Electric Trucks
Jeffrey Epstein May Have Tried to Befriend Elon Musk, Report Says
Today's Pickup: Aerial Vs. Ground Autonomous Transportation
Wednesday's Market Minute: How Will The Party End?
14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Bears Fawning For FANG With A Newly Upsized ETN
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga