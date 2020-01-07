Market Overview

Elon Musk Busts A Move As First Chinese-Made Model 3s Delivered
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2020 8:20am   Comments
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk delighted an audience with his dance moves at Tesla's new Shanghai, China factory on Tuesday.

Musk tweeted the video footage of his dance with the caption: “At Tesla Giga Shanghai NSFW!!”

Musk announced at the event that Tesla will manufacture its electric Model Y SUV in China.

The launch was attended by Shanghai Mayor Ying Yong and other senior government officials. The Tesla factory started delivering cars in just 357 days, with the first 10 public customers receiving their China-made Model 3 sedans Tuesday, according to Reuters.

Musk is known for his stunts and headline-grabbing behavior, from the famous “funding secured” incident, to smoking marijuana on Joe Rogan's podcast and launching the Boring Company “flamethrowers” that raised $10 million after all 20,000 units sold out — despite warnings from the Home Office and U.S. politicians.

Most recently he made headlines after asking a colleague to smash the windows of a Tesla Cybertruck during the launch presentation, a stress test that backfired. 

Tesla shares were trading 1.59% higher at $458.70 in Tuesday's premarket session. The stock has a 52-week high of $434 and a 52-week low of $176.99.

Screenshot via Bloomberg/YouTube

Posted-In: Elon Musk Model 3 Model Y Reuters

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

