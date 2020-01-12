Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Will Soon 'Talk To People,' Musk Hints New Feature
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 12, 2020 11:41pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla Will Soon 'Talk To People,' Musk Hints New Feature

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) could soon roll out a feature to let Tesla vehicles communicate with those in their immediate surroundings, the company's founder and chief executive officer Elon Musk suggested on Sunday.

What Happened

"Teslas will soon talk to people if you want. This is real," Musk said in a tweet, posting a video preview of how the feature could look like in action. "And, of course, your car will be able to [fart] in their general direction," the billionaire CEO added.

"Well, don't just stand there staring, hop in," the Tesla car in the video seems to be saying, followed by another less audible comment. It's unclear exactly what this feature will look like, as Musk didn't give further details.

According to a publication Electrek, this could be Tesla trying to make something better out of being forced to install external speakers in their vehicles under the United States and the European Union laws. The regulations require all-electric vehicles, which could be otherwise near-silent, to have noise-emitting devices to warn pedestrians of their presence when driving at low speeds. In response to a tweet, Musk added that Tesla would be able to talk to pedestrians, although exactly what it will say to them other than warning them of its movement remains unclear.

Price Action

Tesla's shares closed 0.66% lower at $478.15 on Friday.

Posted-In: Elon Musk Tesla voice commandNews Retail Sales Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Citigroup, Southwest, Walgreens And More
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
11 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Here's How Much Investing $100 In Tesla Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
PreMarket Prep Recap: Tesla Shrugs Off Double Downgrade, Bed Bath & Beyond Continues Fall
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga