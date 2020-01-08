Drilling Deep: How Long Does Relief From AB5 Last In California?

The "New Year's Eve surprise" may have been a first step toward getting the California trucking industry out from under the AB5 legislation that will have serious consequences for the independent owner operator model.

Weston LaBar is the CEO of the Harbor Trucking Association, which represents the drayage industry. He spoke on the Drilling Deep podcast about the impact of AB5 if it is upheld for the industry and his reaction to the court case that may have allowed the trucking industry to sidestep a radically changed future. Also: host John Kingston talks about oil prices in the wake of the new U.S.-Iran standoff.

Image by David ROUMANET from Pixabay