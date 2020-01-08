Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Biggest Chinese Rival Expands Into Vending Machines Business
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 08, 2020 5:31am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Biggest Chinese Rival Expands Into Vending Machines Business

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) is adopting a more aggressive approach towards capturing the Chinese coffeehouse market.

What Happened

The Xiamen-based company is now expanding into the vending machine business to sell hot and cold beverages, and snacks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

"It allows us to get closer to consumers and we are not restricted by the license approvals," Qian Zhiya, the company's chief executive officer, said at an event where two vending machines were launched, according to Reuters.

Luckin's total number of outlets in China increased to 4,500 by the end of 2019, ahead of its competitor Starbucks Corporation's (NASDAQ: SBUX) 4,300. The company has aggressively expanded in remote areas unserved by Starbucks.

The coffee chain posted $208.9 million in net revenue in 2019's third-quarter, a whopping 557.6% gain on a year-on-year comparison, beating Wall Street estimates.

Price Action

Luckin's shares closed 1.98% higher at $35.11 on Tuesday.

Starbucks' shares closed 0.31% lower at $87.86. The shares traded further 1.83% lower in the after-hours market.

Posted-In: Luckin Coffee StarbucksNews Retail Sales Restaurants Global General Best of Benzinga

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SBUX + LK)

Supreme Cannabis CEO Departs, Company Appoints Former Starbucks Exec On Interim Basis
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Starbucks, Tiffany And More
16 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Starbucks Losing Ground To Homegrown Luckin Coffee In China
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga