Impossible Foods To Launch Imitation Pork Products

Plant-based food maker Impossible Foods said Monday it will begin offering food products that mimic the texture and taste of pork.

Impossible will soon launch imitation ground pork and sausage products made from soy, coconut oil and starch, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The food will also include soy leghemoglobin, a key protein in giving the food product a beefy taste.

Impossible's launch will kick off with a bang, as it will soon supply Burger King a patty for a sandwich at dozens of restaurants.

Burger King is a subsidiary of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR).

Why It's Important For Beyond Meat, Plant-Based Foods

Pork is the world's most-consumed protein, but so far the plant-based imitation segment focused mostly on beef.

Impossible's Chief Financial Officer David Lee told WSJ in an interview that an expansion into pork represents a "natural way to continue our mission."

Impossible, along with rival Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND), is competing to win market share in a fast-growing segment that's a fraction of the size of the overall meat market.

Deliveries of plant-based meat alternative cases to commercial restaurants rose by 23% for the 12-month period ending in November, according to data from NPD Group.

Impossible plans on labeling its product with the slogan "pork made from plants," which could result in the traditional pork industry lodging a complaint in protest, WSJ said.

