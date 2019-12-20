Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Plant-Based Food Opportunity Extends Beyond Food Makers

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 20, 2019 5:03pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Plant-Based Food Opportunity Extends Beyond Food Makers

The plant-based meat alternative faces a "huge opportunity" in the coming years, according to UBS European chemicals equity analyst Andrew Stott.

What Happened

Investors can find several signs of growth potential in the plant-based food market with the latest coming from the combination of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) with Dupont's Nutrition & Biosciences business, Stott said Friday on CNBC. Specifically, part of a slideshow presentation the companies made to explain the merger specifically calls out plant-based food products.

Despite growing demand and potential, one of the bigger issues hurting the plant-based food market is the unfavorable bitter aftertaste present in may products, Stott said. The research firm's conversations with Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) R&D department point to a revenue uplift potential of four times for the consumer ingredient companies who address these concerns.

Environmental Considerations

Global consumption of beef has doubled over the past 35 years on a per capita basis, he said. The toll this causes to the environment is "huge" and plant-based food can play a role in easing environmental concerns.

Through 2025, animal-based meat consumption per capita is expected to rise by 0.1% while over the same time period the plant-based meat market will increase by 30%, according to the firm's research. But put in perspective, the plant-based food market will be worth just $50 billion, or around 5% of the total addressable market.

Related Links

FDA: Soy Leghemoglobin Is Safe In Plant Burgers

Beyond Meat CEO Says Company Only Aligns With 'Marquee Players'

Posted-In: Andrew Stott chemicals CNBC food Plant Food UBSAnalyst Color Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IFF + BYND)

FDA: Soy Leghemoglobin Is Safe In Plant Burgers
Beyond Meat CEO Says Company Only Aligns With 'Marquee Players'
10 Stocks With At Least 30% Borrow Fees
74 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Axsome Therapeutics Jumps On Positive Late-Stage Results For Depression Drug; Wave Life Sciences Shares Slide
Mid-Day Market Update: SIFCO Industries Rises After Q4 Results; PG&E Shares Plunge
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AAB. Riley FBRMaintains25.0
ACNRBC CapitalMaintains220.0
ARAVH.C. WainwrightMaintains25.0
AKTSNorthland Capital MarketsMaintains7.0
VOYARBC CapitalMaintains68.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Federal Railroad Administration Seeks To Revise Track, Brake Inspection Requirements: Railway Age