Welcome To Hollywood: Tim Cook, Mark Zuckerberg Roasted At Golden Globes

As big computing melds into big media, two computer companies were welcomed to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood with stinging criticism at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Both Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) were skewered at Sunday night's awards show, with Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) also coming in for implicit, though unspecified, criticism.

Gervais Cracks On Apple, Hollywood

Apple CEO Tim Cook was in the audience, with Apple nominated for three awards for Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show," as host Ricky Gervais took aim at Apple for its labor practices.

“Apple rolled into the TV game with a superb drama about the importance of dignity and doing the right thing, made by a company that runs sweatshops in China,” Gervais said.

"Well, you say you're woke," Gervais said to the superstar-studded audience. "But the companies you work for - unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service, you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?"

Gervais was referencing Apple's work with Chinese manufacturing partner Foxconn, which assembles its iPhones. The company has been accused of violating Chinese labor laws.

Zuckerburned

Actor and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen took a swipe at Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg as he started to describe "JoJo Rabbit" a satire about a kid in a Nazi youth group who hands out fascist propaganda.

"The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads Nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg," Cohen said, feigning momentary confusion. "Sorry this is an old intro for 'Social Network.'”

“The hero of this next movie is a naive, misguided child who spreads nazi propaganda and only has imaginary friends. His name is Mark Zuckerberg. Sorry this is an old intro for Social Network” pic.twitter.com/QWLwmcPLPt — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) January 6, 2020

Cohen has been highly critical of Facebook in the past, calling it a "propaganda machine," for allowing political hate groups to use the platform to spread their message.