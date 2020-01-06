Netflix, Other Streaming Platforms Disappoint At Golden Globes

Online video streaming platforms may be dominating consumer markets, but they didn't dominate the 77th Golden Globe Awards in California on Sunday.

Leading production company Netflix Inc.(NASDAQ: NFLX) managed to win only two awards, out of the whopping 34 nominations it had received.

Olivia Coleman won the award for the best actress in a tv series for her role of the U.K.'s Queen Elizabeth II in "The Crown," and Laura Dern won an award for the best actress in a supporting role for "Marriage Story."

Two of the most popular Netflix films "The Irishman" and "The Two Popes," both of which were nominated for the best motion picture award in drama, lost to Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) subsidiary Universal Pictures's war drama "1917."

Amazon.com Inc.'s production subsidiary Amazon Studios managed three wins, all for the tv show "Fleabag."

Fleabag won the award for the best tv series in the musical or comedy genre. Phoebe Waller-Bridge won for the best actress in the genre and Andrew Scott won for best actor in a supporting role.

The Walt Disney Company's (NYSE: DIS) Hulu also bagged two awards.

Patricia Arquette won an award for best actress in a supporting role for "The Act," and Ramy Youssef won for best performance by an actor in a music order comedy for the tv series "Ramy."

Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently launched Apple TV+ went without any awards at the Golden Globes, as none of its nominations for "The Morning Show" turned into wins.

