Europe Stocks, US Futures Extend Losses Over Middle East Tensions Following US Strikes
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 06, 2020 7:00am   Comments
Markets in Europe extended their losses from last week on Monday as tensions in the middle-east region following U.S. strikes in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian military leader remain high.

US futures too pointed to another poor open for the US markets on Monday, as investors look towards safe havens like gold.

European Stocks

Here's how markets in Europe performed at press time on Monday:

The U.K's FTSE 100 traded 1.02% lower at $.7,544.38

France's CAC was down 1.24% at $5,969.48.

Germany's DAX Performance Index traded 1.73% lower at $12,989.88.

The overall Eurozone's Euro Stoxx 50 lost 1.38% at $3,721.44.

US Futures

Dow Jones Futures traded 0.65% lower at 28,415.00.

S&P 500 Futures lost 21.5 points at 3,214.00.

Nasdaq 100 Futures were also down by 0.81% at 8,738.25.

