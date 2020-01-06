Iraq Votes To Throw US Troops Out Of The Country, Trump Threatens Sanctions

The Iraqi parliament on Sunday voted to pass a resolution expelling all foreign troops from the country, Reuters reported.

What Happened

The resolution, while non-binding, is likely to be turned into law, given the current climate, Reuters noted. It will abolish the 2014 agreement under which a US-led coalition intervened in the region against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant group.

"The government commits to revoke its request for assistance from the international coalition fighting Islamic State due to the end of military operations in Iraq and the achievement of victory," the resolution said, as reported by Reuters.

The U.S. has about 5,000 troops in Iraq, as Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in January last year. In addition, the country also hosts a small number of troops from other American allies, including Germany, Australia, Canada, and the U.K.

Why It Matters

The resolution comes in the aftermath of the U.S. airstrikes at the Baghdad International Airport, which killed the head of Iran's elite Quds Force Major General Qassem Soleimani, along with Iraq Military commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and five other paramilitary members.

The attack has rattled the middle-east region, and Iran has threatened "severe revenge." Protestors have taken to the streets in Iran, Iraq demanding retaliation against the U.S.

President Donald Trump is facing criticism domestically too, including from Democratic lawmakers and anti-war citizens, who across the country renouncing the attacks.

Trump Threatens Sanctions

Trump on Sunday threatened Iraq with sanctions if it asks American troops to leave in an "unfriendly manner."

"We will charge them sanctions like they've never seen before ever. It'll make Iranian sanctions look somewhat tame," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One, according to Reuters.

The President also reiterated his stance on attacking key Iranian cultural site if the country attempts any retaliation for the assassination of Soleimani.

"The United States just spent Two Trillion Dollars on Military Equipment. We are the biggest and by far the BEST in the World! If Iran attacks an American Base, or any American, we will be sending some of that brand new beautiful equipment their way...and without hesitation!" Trump said on Twitter on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia