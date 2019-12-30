8 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- SITO Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SITO) stock rose 14.1% to $0.30 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) shares surged 1.7% to $39.97. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) stock moved upwards by 1.0% to $10.34.
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) shares rose 0.8% to $2.55.
Losers
- SK Telecom Co, Inc. (NYSE: SKM) stock fell 1.0% to $23.50 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Uxin, Inc. (NASDAQ: UXIN) shares fell 0.9% to $2.29. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 23, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) shares fell 0.6% to $32.40. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on December 18, is at Neutral, with a price target of $36.00.
- Snap, Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) shares plummeted 0.5% to $15.95. The most recent rating by JMP Securities, on December 13, is at Market Outperform, with a price target of $20.00.
