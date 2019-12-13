Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

European Markets Surge As Boris Johnson-led Conservatives Win UK Election
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 13, 2019 6:44am   Comments
Share:
European Markets Surge As Boris Johnson-led Conservatives Win UK Election

Markets across Europe surged in early trade on Friday, hours after the Boris Johnson-led Conservative and Unionist Party won the U.K. general election.

The uncertainty over the U.K.'s exit from the E.U. has caused high volatility in the stock market in recent months. With Johnson coming back as the U.K.'s prime minister, the Brexit negotiations with the E.U. are expected to be fast-tracked.

Brexit related uncertainties will resolve in the coming months " given the relatively short transition period to which the Prime Minister is currently committed," lead UK sovereign analyst at Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO) told Reuters.
Here's how the stock markets performed at press time

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 1.85% at 7,408.34.

France's CAC 40 traded 1.18% higher at 5,953.81.

Germany's DAX was up 1.22% at 13,382.86.

Switzerland's Swiss Market Index was up 0.40% at 10,493.51.

Netherland's AEX index traded 1.17% up at 606.70.

Greece's ASE Composite was up 1.12% at 895.13.

Spain's IBX 35 was up 1.55% at 9,615.40.

Europe's Euro Stoxx 50 traded 1.38% up at 3,757.51.

Markets in Asia similarly surged in Friday's trade, as the U.S. and China reportedly agreed on phase one of their trade deal.

The pound sterling traded hit a record level against the U.S. dollar, after the election results, trading at 1.3397.

Posted-In: United KingdomNews Eurozone Politics Global Markets General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MCO)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Reports