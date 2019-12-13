Boris Johnson's Conservative Party Wins UK General Election With Outright Majority, Brexit Ahead

Boris Johnson is set to become the prime minister of the U.K. again, as his Conservative and Unionist Party has won the general elections with a thumping majority.

The Conservative Party won 363 out of the total 650 seats in the U.K. parliament, up 70 from last year, giving it a clear majority ahead of the required 329 seats.

Opposition Reduced To Ashes

This is the biggest victory for the Conservatives since Margaret Thatcher's 376 seats in the 1987 general elections, The Guardian noted.

The landslide victory is accompanied by the opposition Labour Party's worst performance since 1935, where it managed to win just 154 seats under Clement Attlee, according to The Guardian.

The Labour Party has won 202 seats in this general election, losing bases in most of its traditional strongholds, including Darlington, Workington, and Northumberland.

The Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he would resign from his post following a period of "reflection" and not lead the party in any future general election, according to The Guardian.

Ian Murray, the only Labour MP to win in Scotland, a region dominated by the Scottish National Party, said that Labour lost the election because "it had ignored the voters."

"I think there is a really serious growing gap between cities and towns in this country, and Labour is increasingly becoming a party of the cities," Yvette Cooper, another Labour who managed to retain her seat, told The Guardian.

Brexit Negotiations Ahead

Leading the party, Johnson fought the elections on the back of his "Get Brexit Done" campaign, relating to the country's exit from the E.U.

With a clear majority, Johnson will now be expected to fast-track the negotiations with the E.U., and deliver the "soft Brexit" he has promised, The Guardian said.

Johnson suspended his Brexit "Withdrawal Agreement Bill" in October and called for an early election, after MPs refused to fast-track the bill.

"We must understand now what an earthquake we have created. The way in which we have changed the political map in this country. We have to grapple with the consequences of that," Johnson told his party members after their majority became clear, The Guardian reported.

"We have to change our own party. We have to rise to the level of events. We have to rise to the challenge that the British people have given us."

The next Brexit deadline is in January. It was extended for another three months by the E.U. from its previous October deadline.

Nigel Farage, whose Brexit Party didn't win a single seat in this election, is unconvinced with Johnson's ability to deliver the Brexit.

"I think we're probably going to head into three years of pretty [agonizing] negotiations. The bigger the Tory majority, of course, the less influence the ERG and Eurosceptics will have, so it will be called Brexit but it won't really be," Farage told The Guardian.

"The Conservatives would not go for a no-deal Brexit: That's just not the Conservative party. That's not Boris Johnson. That's not Michael Gove," Farage added.

U.S. A More Lucrative Partner Than The E.U., says Trump

President Donald Trump congratulated Johnson on his win on Twitter.

"Britain and the United States will now be free to strike a massive new Trade Deal after BREXIT. This deal has the potential to be far bigger and more lucrative than any deal that could be made with the E.U.," Trump said.

Australia's prime minister Scott Morrison and New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern also congratulated Johnson on the victory, but less politically insinuated messages.