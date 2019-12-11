Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Co-Founder Tsai Investing In Esports Franchise G2

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 11, 2019 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Co-Founder Tsai Investing In Esports Franchise G2

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) co-founder Joe Tsai is buying a minority stake in German-based esports franchise G2 Esports.

Tsai, who also owns the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the Barclays Center, will invest $10 million in the team, according to a Tuesday report by Bloomberg. G2 appeared to confirm the report, by disseminating it on Twitter.

Berlin-based G2 plans to use the money to expand in Asia, the report said.

Forbes reported that G2 said it would also open a New York office early next year.

G2 has previously raised money from other investors and investment groups, including Everblue Management and Seal Rock Partners. Forbes values the company at $165 million, up more than 50% from last year and putting it at the No. 9 esports company in the world, the magazine reported Tuesday.

Forbes puts Taiwan-born Tsai's net worth at $10.8 billion.

Related Links

Alibaba Co-Founder Joe Tsai To Take Sole Ownership Of Brooklyn Nets, Barclays Center

Esports Hits The Big Time: Top 'Counter-Strike' Team Plans Danish IPO

Photo by Ajay Suresh/Wikimedia

Posted-In: eSports G2 Joe TsaiSports General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Saudi Aramco Shares Jump The Maximum Possible 10% On IPO Day One
Bankers Promote Hong Kong Listing After Alibaba Success
eBay Leaving Investors Bruised – Is It In Trouble?
Big Tech Firms Pose Global Financial Stability Risks: FSB Report
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Markets In 'Goldilocks' Mode Amid Strong Job Gains, Steady Wage Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Correvio Faces FDA Panel Rejection, Iterum's Antibiotic Trial Narrowly Misses Primary Endpoint