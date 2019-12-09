7 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VEON, Inc. (NASDAQ: VEON) stock rose 1.6% to $2.54 during Monday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $4.1 billion. According to the most recent rating by Sberbank, on September 12, the current rating is at Hold.
- Sea, Inc. (NYSE: SE) shares increased by 1.3% to $38.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 billion. The most recent rating by Stifel Nicolaus, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $40.00.
- Zynga, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) shares moved upwards by 1.1% to $6.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on November 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $8.30.
- Mobile TeleSystems, Inc. (NYSE: MBT) shares increased by 1.0% to $9.44. The market cap seems to be at $8.0 billion.
Losers
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares plummeted 1.0% to $142.80 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. The most recent rating by Needham, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $200.00.
- Vodafone Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VOD) shares decreased by 0.6% to $18.82. The market cap stands at $52.9 billion.
- Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares plummeted 0.6% to $115.20. The market cap stands at $35.2 billion. The most recent rating by Loop Capital, on December 04, is at Hold, with a price target of $125.00.
