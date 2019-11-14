5 Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Opera, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPRA) stock rose 13.8% to $11.05 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
- Cheetah Mobile, Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) shares increased by 0.7% to $3.70. The market cap stands at $476.4 million.
Losers
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares declined 5.5% to $45.78 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $209.7 billion. The most recent rating by KeyBanc, on November 14, is at Overweight, with a price target of $52.00.
- Nortech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSYS) shares decreased by 4.9% to $3.90. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Nokia, Inc. (NYSE: NOK) shares decreased by 2.3% to $3.39. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on October 25, is at Neutral, with a price target of $4.20.
Posted-In: Technology Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.