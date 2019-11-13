Tech Giants Continue To Find New Competition In The Online Calendar Space

Today, there's an app for pretty much anything. Moreover, apps keep developing as the world gets more and more connected. Entrepreneurs and managers are able to choose from a variety of tools to improve their productivity since every moment wasted during work is either time or both time and money lost.

Time plays a significant value in our lives and the more we appreciate it and learn how to use it wisely, the richer we get. And when it comes to time management, we can enter the glorious world of online calendars. These calendars are not just life savers, they literally help shape our everyday lives. So, no wonder that world's tech giants have all got a piece in the online industry pie.

The Tech Landscape

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Yahoo, and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) have taken the lead for years as organisational tools but this might be about to change with Dayhaps calendar app that is considered as the ‘Whatsapp for calendars', the app makes it easy to create single and group calendars. The biggest advantage of Google is obvious: it is integrated with the kingdom of other Google products, but also to-do lists and booking tools. But a service disruption such as the one in June left users beyond frustrated for several hours being unable to check their schedule, so there's always space for competitors.

The Unknown Calendar Race Between Tech Companies

Back in 2015, Microsoft acquired Sunrise, a free calendar app that was developed by former Foursquare designers only a few years before it was acquired. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it will simplify calendar entries to its users. Also in 2015, Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) acquired Tempo calendar while Google acquired Timeful. All those acquisitions could make one consider if there is an unknown calendar race between the giants where even Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) and Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) offer events and calendar management in their platforms. With new productivity platforms launching in the innovative app development space this unknown race seems to continue.

Combining Chat Groups With Online Calendars

So why not bring the best of all these trends: connect people while easing their planning process. The founders of Dayhaps calendar app did just that by creating a simple way to create group calendars in a similar way people create group chats. The app makes it easy to manage multiple calendars, single and groups but also share calendars with friends, family, colleagues or any other community.

The name stands for "Day Happenings" that seem to have a lot happening already as a new start-up company from Nevada, gaining fans all over the world while challenging leading platforms like Google and Microsoft calendar. The Dayhaps founders brought a new meaning to the calendar dimension where they bring a solution that makes it easy for anyone to create a group calendar even when they have no experience with todays tech applications.

The Big 4 tech companies have shaped the world we know today but they are facing a great deal of scrutiny due to their practices. The pace of today's world demands new innovations to help us keep up with our busy lifestyles, and Dayhaps is a clear reflection of trend, even going a step further in simplifying the planning process for its users.

