6 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 7:41am   Comments
Gainers

  • Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: KDMN) shares surged 24.1% to $3.71 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $374.6 million. The most recent rating by Cantor Fitzgerald, on September 06, is at Overweight, with a price target of $8.00.
  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) shares increased by 20.4% to $0.62. The market cap stands at $153.4 million. The most recent rating by H.C. Wainwright, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $1.75.
  • Lipocine, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) stock rose 8.8% to $0.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.0 million.

 

Losers

  • Solid Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) stock declined 54.5% to $5.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $475.6 million. The most recent rating by Evercore ISI Group, on October 11, is at Outperform, with a price target of $22.00.
  • OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) shares declined 18.9% to $2.75. The market cap seems to be at $710.5 million.
  • Genfit, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNFT) shares declined 6.4% to $15.59.

DBV Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBVT) shares declined 1.2% to $7.57.

Posted-In: Healthcare Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

