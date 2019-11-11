Boeing: 737 MAX Deliveries Could Resume In December

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were trading higher Monday after the company said deliveries of the 737 Max could resume in December.

Boeing's priority remains the safe return to service of the 737 Max and supporting its airline customers through this challenging time, the company said.

"We are working closely with the FAA and other regulatory authorities as we work towards certification and safe return to commercial service, and we are taking the time to answer all of their questions. With the rigorous scrutiny being applied, we are confident the Max will be one of the safest airplanes ever to fly," a spokesperson said in a statement to Benzinga.

"While the FAA and other regulatory authorities will determine the timing of certification and return to commercial service, Boeing continues to target FAA certification of the Max flight control software updates during this quarter."

Deliveries of the 737 Max to airline customers could resume in December after certification, when the FAA issues an "airworthiness directive" reversing the grounding of the jet, according to Boeing.

Boeing also shared a number of key milestones the company must complete with the FAA before the 737 Max returns to service. The FAA and other regulatory authorities will ultimately determine when this occurs.

Price Action

Boeing shares were trading 4.5% higher at $366.81 at the time of publication.

