Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Notable Insider Buy In The Past Week: Assured Guaranty

Nelson Hem , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2019 7:52am   Comments
Share:
Notable Insider Buy In The Past Week: Assured Guaranty

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors.

The new earnings season has closed buy windows for many insiders.

One insider kept up a recent streak of purchases.

Conventional wisdom says that insiders and 10% owners really only buy shares of a company for one reason — they believe the stock price will rise and they want to profit. So insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, particularly during periods of uncertainty.

With the new earnings reporting season just started, the buy windows for many insiders are closed. One insider kept up a recent streak of purchases, however.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE: AGO) saw its chief investment officer add another 35,100 shares in the past week. At prices ranging from $45.25 to $46.52 a share, that totaled more than $1.61 million. That officer has added more than 129,000 shares to his stake so far this month.

Assured Guaranty completed its acquisition of BlueMountain Capital Management earlier this month. Assured Guaranty shares were trading at $46.83 each on last look, above the top of the latest purchase price range. The stock seems to be taking another run at its 52-week high of $47.97 from last May, and the consensus price target is $55.25.

See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, Netflix, Johnson & Johnson And More

Note that some insider buying was reported at the following companies last week as well:

  • Athenex Inc (NASDAQ: ATNX)
  • German American Bancorp., Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC)
  • istar Inc (NYSE: STAR)
  • Quanta Services Inc (NYSE: PWR)
  • Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: SYBT)
  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE: TPL)
  • York Water Co (NASDAQ: YORW)

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.

Posted-In: Blue Mountain Capital BlueMountain Capital ManagementNews Short Sellers Insider Trades Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AGO + ATNX)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Assured Guaranty, Red Rock Resorts, TerraForm Power
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 29-Oct. 5): Conference Presentations, IPOs Hit Top Gear
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session