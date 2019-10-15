Roku To Carry Apple TV

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped Tuesday after the company announced Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV is now available through Roku streaming devices and the new Apple TV+ will available next month.

The new Apple TV+ service will be available on the platform starting Nov. 1, the company said in a press release. Starting Tuesday, Roku users could add the legacy Apple TV app through the Roku Channel store. In addition to Apple TV's library of video content, users can also access their iTunes video library and subscribe to Apple TV channels through Roku.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, Roku.

Roku shares were up 7.64% to $128.22 at time of publication. Apple shares were up slightly at $237.39.

