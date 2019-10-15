Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku To Carry Apple TV

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2019 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Roku To Carry Apple TV

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped Tuesday after the company announced Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV is now available through Roku streaming devices and the new Apple TV+ will available next month.

The new Apple TV+ service will be available on the platform starting Nov. 1, the company said in a press release. Starting Tuesday, Roku users could add the legacy Apple TV app through the Roku Channel store. In addition to Apple TV's library of video content, users can also access their iTunes video library and subscribe to Apple TV channels through Roku.

“With the Apple TV app coming to Roku, our customers will enjoy an even broader range of exciting entertainment, including the highly anticipated Apple TV+ service,” said Scott Rosenberg, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Platform Business, Roku.

Roku shares were up 7.64% to $128.22 at time of publication. Apple shares were up slightly at $237.39.

Related Links:

Roku Shares Jump After RBC Upgrade

Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade

Posted-In: Apple TV Apple TV+ streaming servicesNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ROKU)

Can Netflix Keep Its Running Lead As Competitors Ready For Streaming Wars?
Survey: Teens Spend More Time On YouTube Than Netflix
Trader Toolkit: Dividends
Apple, Microsoft Battle For Position As World's Most Valuable Company By Market Cap
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 14, 2019
Apple, Microsoft And Semiconductors: Technology Sector Earnings Ahead
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Logistics Career On Track