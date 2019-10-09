Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) has settled 36% below the all-time high it struck in September, and one analyst sees a buying opportunity. 

The Analyst

Macquarie analyst Timothy Nollen upgraded Roku from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $110 to $130.

The Thesis

Nollen sees 20% upside potential in the near-term and predicts a tripling of value by 2023. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

"Roku has built a leading position in the U.S., and we believe its devices will find a ready market abroad," he said in a note, according to TheStreet

While other Street experts warn of rising competition, Nollen is relatively unconcerned given the size of the field.

The analyst anticipates significant growth in sales of connected TV devices and advertising, with active accounts expanding from 31 million to 72 million in 2022.

Such growth could yield total revenue of $2.7 billion, he said — almost three times Roku's 2019 guidance.

Nollen’s upgrade and positive thesis follow a rough month for Roku.

The stock suffered an unprompted selloff, the introduction of rival products from Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA), a Sell rating from Pivotal and the sale of shares by management.

The stock has made a marginal recovery with the rollout of two Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT)-exclusive products and Nollen’s optimism.

Price Action

Roku shares were up 5.54% at $113.98 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Best And Worst Short Ideas Of The Week

Pivotal Research Explains Roku Bear Thesis

Photo courtesy of Roku. 

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform
Sep 2019Initiates Coverage OnSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Macquarie TheStreetAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + FB)

19 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Professional Fighters League Offers Equal Pay For Athletes: 'It Was No Question'
Streaming Wars, Social Media And 5G: Comms Sector Earnings Preview
As Trade Talks Approach, "Barometer" Stocks Like Apple And Boeing Could Be In Focus
Pinterest Is The Low Profile Winner Among Social Media Stocks
Investors Sell FANG To Buy IPOs In September's IMX
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NFLXRosenblattMaintains265.0
BABank of AmericaMaintains415.0
NFLXMonness Crespi HardtMaintains340.0
LEVIBank of AmericaMaintains22.0
HELEBank of AmericaMaintains175.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

ATA Cuts Deal With UrbanVolt To Sustainably Remake Member Warehouses