Roku Shares Jump After RBC Upgrade

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 10:20am   Comments
Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares jumped Friday after RBC upgraded the stock on valuation, following a month-long sell-off of the streaming device maker’s shares.

The Analyst

RBC analyst Mark Mahaney upgraded Roku from Sector Perform to Outperform and boosted the target price from $107 to $155.

The Thesis

Mahaney had downgraded the stock in July but noted then that if it dropped considerably in price, he might be more bullish.

That’s what happened, with Roku’s share price now down nearly 20% over the last month and more than 30% from its high last month.

Over-the-top streaming is one of the strongest trends, Mahaney said in a note. And Roku, which was early in the space, is “one of the best-positioned to take share of the very large, underpenetrated $70 billion TV ad spend opportunity,” he wrote.

The stock has seen a big sell-off in recent weeks in part because of analyst downgrades as the company has faced more and more competition in the streaming device space.

Price Action

Roku shares were up 3.2% in early trading Friday to $119.87.

Related Links:

Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade

Roku Wins A New Investor: Ken Griffin

Latest Ratings for ROKU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2019UpgradesSector PerformOutperform
Oct 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform
Sep 2019MaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Mark Mahaney RBCAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

