Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, GE, Kellogg And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story examines ways to maximize income in a low-rate environment.

Other featured articles discuss a way to play the China trade talks and what a new baby boom means for retail stocks.

Also: the prospects for a rebounding snack maker, a beleaguered conglomerate, video game stocks, an aerospace giant and more.

"Upside-Down Rates" by Andrew Bary offers a look at how to sort through the rewards and dangers in short-term paper, corporates, munis, preferred stocks and taxable bonds. Time to invest like the Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B)?

Reshma Kapadia's "A Mini Clap for a Mini Trade Deal" suggests that investors have good reason to be lukewarm on the latest twist in the China trade talks. Barron's offers a way to play the conflict, from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) to Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX).

In "Kellogg Stock Looks Like It’s Worth Snacking On" by Lawrence C. Strauss makes a case that, after Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) stock fell sharply in recent years due to declining cereal sales in developed markets and changing consumer tastes, a new focus on snacks makes it appear like a buy again.

The head of the T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation fund gains an edge by identifying stocks affected by disruption, according to "Why a Star Stockpicker Likes GE" by Al Root. See why this portfolio manager is a bull on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

In Jack Hough's "These Retail Stocks Could Gain as Millennials Launch a Baby Boomlet," find out it may no longer be the case that millennials are too busy paying off student debt and mortgages to have children — and why that's good for stocks like Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NYSE: BBBY).

See also: What's Driving Apple's Stock To All-Time Highs?

"Videogame Stocks Have History on Their Side" by Tae Kim points out that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) had a difficult week. Yet, new consoles are launching in 2020 in the start of a new cycle. Which stocks are likely to see a boost this time?

In "5 Dividend Stocks for a Low-Rate World," Lawrence C. Strauss says that Johnson & Johnson (NASDAQ: JNJ) is among the companies that have kept their dividends intact and growing for years, making them solid investment considerations for a low-rate world.

The number of independent jet makers is dropping. So says Al Root's "Boeing-Embraer Deal May Lift Aerospace Stocks Because Investors Like Monopolies." That means stocks like Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) will stay popular on Wall Street for the foreseeable future.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Fresh challenges U.S. companies face in China

Europe's banks feel the pain of five years of negative rates

Why the long rally in bonds might be near its end

How Mexico could win from the trade war

How Harvard and Yale missed the stock market rally

The case for investing in water

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.