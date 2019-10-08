Market Overview

Eyeball Wars: Streaming Services View For Consumer Attention
TD Ameritrade Network  
 
October 08, 2019 9:58am   Comments
All summer long, there's been buzz about the numerous streaming services planning to compete with Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX). Now, we're on the cusp of some of them actually releasing into the wild and already-crowded world: NBC's Peacock, Disney+, and Apple TV+. Both Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) and Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) services premier in November, while Peacock will launch next year.

Disney began a two-month free trial of Disney+ in the Netherlands. Results are reportedly positive so far, and analysts are leaning towards Disney as Netflix's biggest competitor. However, despite Netflix's enormous investments into original content, Nielsen says that older, non-Netflix shows like The Office and Friends are the "overwhelming majority" of viewership. As more streaming services launch, more people's favorite content may be pulled away from Netflix to competing services – such as Peacock’s announcement that it will stream The Office starting in 2021. Netflix will then have to go the route of Apple TV+, relying on its new content and big names, while Disney enjoys both its extensive library and surfeit of annual box-office winners. Of course, the final question is: how many streaming services and myriad channel add-ons will consumers spring for? And how much longer will cable TV exist?

