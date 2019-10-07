5 Killed In Air Cargo Accident In Ukraine

An AN-12 freighter made an emergency landing Friday morning (Oct. 4) about a mile short of Lviv International Airport in Ukraine, killing five people, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine said.

The plane, with eight people on board, was carrying automotive parts from Vigo Airport in Spain. Three people were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The plane was operated by Ukraine Air Alliance, which has seven AN-12s in its fleet, according to its web site. The company says it carries out cargo charter flights for business, governments and non-governmental organizations, including the UN and NATO.

Authorities are investigating the possibility that the plane ran out of fuel or there was pilot error, according to Interfax Ukraine News Agency. There was heavy fog at the time.

