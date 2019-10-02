Salesforce Projects Record US E-Commerce Sales Over Holiday Season

Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is forecasting 13% year-on-year growth in holiday e-commerce sales, with total sales reaching $136 billion in the U.S. and $768 billion globally.

Cyber Monday will bring in an addition $8.2 billion in the U.S and $32.2 globally, according to the software company.

As shoppers race to finish their orders before the Christmas shipping deadline of Dec. 14, retailers will look to drive revenue growth in the shorter season with click and collect, also known as "buy online, pick up in-store," Salesforce said in a report issued Wednesday.

An estimated 83% of shoppers are planning to shop in a physical store this holiday season, and the convenience of click and collect extends the digital purchasing and shopping window well beyond the shipping deadline, the company said.

"With six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, retailers will feel the pressure to create and fulfill demand before and after Cyber Week," Rob Garf, Salesforce's VP of strategy and insights for retail and consumer goods, said in a statement.

"That said, our data indicates a very strong digital season is ahead. Retailers that provide more personalized experiences, click and collect offerings, and of course, unbeatable prices, will be the ones that succeed this holiday season."

Salesforce.com shares were down 2.74% at $143.64 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $167.56 and a 52-week low of $113.60.

