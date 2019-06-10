Market Overview

Salesforce Buying Tableau Software For $15.7B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 10, 2019 7:38am   Comments
Salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) is buying Tableau Software Inc (NYSE: DATA) for about $15.7 billion. Each share of Tableau class A, B stock will be exchanged for $1.103 shares of Salesforce’s common stock.

Tableau Software is an interactive data visualization software company and Salesforce is a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco.

"Data is the foundation of every digital transformation, and the addition of Tableau will accelerate our ability to deliver customer success by enabling a truly unified and powerful view across all of a customer's data," said Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block in a press release.

Salesforce is trading down 4.5 percent in Monday's pre-market session, while Tableau is higher by 34 percent at $168 per share.

