8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 8:55am   Comments
Gainers

  • Frontline, Inc. (NYSE: FRO) shares surged 1.2% to $9.51 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $1.6 billion. The most recent rating by BTIG, on September 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.
  • CNH Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: CNHI) shares surged 0.7% to $9.97. The market cap seems to be at $14.1 billion. The most recent rating by UBS, on September 11, is at Buy, with a price target of $14.00.

 

Losers

  • Euro Tech Hldgs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares plummeted 6.4% to $3.52 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $8.3 million.
  • ABB, Inc. (NYSE: ABB) shares declined 2.5% to $18.74. The market cap seems to be at $41.9 billion.
  • Caterpillar, Inc. (NYSE: CAT) shares declined 1.4% to $120.66. The market cap seems to be at $70.8 billion. The most recent rating by Citi, on September 24, is at Buy, with a price target of $145.00.
  • Canon, Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) shares fell 1.3% to $26.50. The market cap stands at $28.3 billion.
  • Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE: HON) stock fell 1.1% to $162.38. The market cap stands at $119.2 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on September 27, is at Overweight, with a price target of $185.00.
  • FedEx, Inc. (NYSE: FDX) stock plummeted 1.0% to $140.23. The market cap seems to be at $37.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by KeyBanc, on September 18, the current rating is at Sector Weight.

