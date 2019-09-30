Boeing Names Product And Services Safety Head In Wake Of Fatal 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) said Monday it is taking a number of immediate actions to strengthen the company's commitment to product and services safety.

CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the Boeing board of directors last week reaffirmed the company's commitment to aerospace safety and the safety of its products and services.

The safety team will be led by Boeing vice president of product and services safety Beth Pasztor, who will report jointly to the Boeing board of directors aerospace safety committee and Greg Hyslop, Boeing chief engineer and senior vice president of engineering, test and technology.

The company is establishing a "design requirements program" to strengthen a culture of continuous improvement, learning and innovation, Muilenburg said in a statement.

That includes expanding companywide use of a comprehensive safety management system and safety review boards to standardize safety policy and objectives, share best practices, manage risk, assess performance, increase visibility and further strengthen the company's safety culture, according to Boeing.

These latest actions follow recent recommendations from the Boeing that were the result of a five-month independent review of the company's policies and processes for the design and development of its airplanes by a specially appointed committee that was initiated by Muilenburg following the Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 737 MAX crashes.

"These changes will enhance our team and amplify our focus on safety while benefiting our customers and operational performance and intensify our focus on learning, tools and talent development across the company," the CEO said in a statement.

Boeing shares were down 0.49% at $381 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $292.47.

Related Links:

Boeing Creates Safety Committee Following Fatal 737 MAX Crashes

Buckingham Previews Boeing's Q3: 'Tactically Bullish'