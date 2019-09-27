Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Buckingham Previews Boeing's Q3: 'Tactically Bullish'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 3:57pm   Comments
Share:
Buckingham Previews Boeing's Q3: 'Tactically Bullish'

Jet manufacturer Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is expected to report third-quarter results in late October in what could prove to be an "inconsequential quarter," according to Buckingham Research Group. 

The Analyst

Richard Safran maintained a Neutral rating on Boeing with an unchanged $395 price target.

The Thesis

Boeing is expected to earn $2.26 per share in the third quarter and "hemorrhage a bit less" than $2 billion in cash flow from operating activities, Safran said in a Friday note. (See his track record here.)

The company could report upside to estimates on the basis of strong government spending during a historically strong quarter, the analyst said.

Yet as long as the global fleet of 737 MAX planes remains grounded, the upcoming earnings report is unlikely to be a driver of the stock, he said. 

The Federal Aviation Administration could potentially certify the plane prior to Boeing's report, or Boeing could offer 2019 guidance in its report, the analyst said. But each scenario is unlikely, and investors shouldn't count on either occurring, he said. 

Boeing has three areas of concern, in Safran's view:

  • When the company issues guidance. 
  • What capital deployment looks like after the MAX resumes flights worldwide.
  • The MAX delivery rate, including new production and inventory drawdown.

These three concerns will impact investor confidence in future cash flow estimates, the analyst said.

For the time being, a "tactically bullish" stance might be the best approach for investors, he said. 

Price Action

Boeing shares were down 1.17% at $382.50 at the time of publication Friday. 

Related Links:

Fitch: Boeing's Credit Rating Could Be Cut

CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing

Photo by SounderBruce via Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for BA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesOutperformPeer Perform
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: 737 MAX Buckingham Research GroupAnalyst Color Price Target Previews Reiteration Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BA)

Jefferies Warns Of Consequences From WTO Airbus Ruling
9 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Despite Washington Turmoil, Market Aims Higher As Optimism Over Trade Climbs
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Advise Their Viewers on eBay, Nike, More
Boeing Creates Safety Committee Following Fatal 737 MAX Crashes
Boeing, Caterpillar, Other Trade-Sensitive Stocks Get Boost Amid Market Optimism
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ERFCapital One FinancialUpgrades
LTMCitigroupUpgrades
CPAUBSUpgrades
ARGXWells FargoInitiates Coverage On125.0
SNDLBarclaysInitiates Coverage On7.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

CargoLogic Germany Lands AOC