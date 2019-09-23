Market Overview

Report: Indonesian Investigators Point To Design Lapses In Lion Air 737 Crash
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 23, 2019 10:50am   Comments
Investigators in Indonesia have concluded that design and oversight lapses played a key role in the October 2018 crash of a Lion Air Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX 8, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. 

This is expected to be the first formal government finding that the plane's design and U.S. regulatory approval process were flawed.

In October 2018, the Lion Air crash in Indonesia killed 189 people. The Lion Air plane had reported problems before falling, and investigators discovered maintenance problems leading up to the flight, including issues with an anti-stall system.

The details of the Indonesian report, which haven’t been reported previously, are subject to change and further analysis, according to WSJ.

Boeing told the WSJ that it continues to work with Indonesian authorities as they complete the report.

Boeing shares were trading down 0.4% to $377.82 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $446.01 and a 52-week low of $292.47.

Photo by PK-REN via Wikimedia

Posted-In: 737 MAX Wall Street JournalNews Travel Global Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

