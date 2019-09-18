Market Overview

How Negative Interest Rates Could Affect You
TD Ameritrade , TD Ameritrade  
 
September 18, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
How Negative Interest Rates Could Affect You

Learn how negative interest rates could affect your strategy and investments. The United States has never used negative interest rates, though that may change. In September of 2019, President Trump suggested the Federal Reserve implement them. Negative interest rates are not unheard of as Europe and Japan are using them in the hope of jump-starting economic growth.

Information from TDA is not intended to be investment advice or construed as a recommendation or endorsement of any particular investment or investment strategy, and is for illustrative purposes only. Be sure to understand all risks involved with each strategy, including commission costs, before attempting to place any trade.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Housing Interest Rates TD AmeritradeNews Federal Reserve Markets General Best of Benzinga

 

© Copyright Benzinga
Freight Futures Daily Curve: 9/18