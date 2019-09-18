How Negative Interest Rates Could Affect You

Learn how negative interest rates could affect your strategy and investments. The United States has never used negative interest rates, though that may change. In September of 2019, President Trump suggested the Federal Reserve implement them. Negative interest rates are not unheard of as Europe and Japan are using them in the hope of jump-starting economic growth.

