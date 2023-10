Coinbase Offering Puts New Focus On Cryptocurrencies, Reignites DPO Vs. IPO Debate

The initial public offering (IPO) market has been active—some would say hot—in recent days. CNBC reported that 2020 was the busiest year since 2014, with a total of 218 new listings. And 2021 could be even hotter, considering there have already been 95 new listings as of March 30, according to IPO tracker Renaissance Capital.