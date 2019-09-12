Chicken Sandwich Wars: Popeyes Tells Customers To 'BYOB'

Popeyes is telling its customers to BYOB, but it is not what you’re thinking.

The company is offering a solution to its wildly popular chicken sandwich shortage by letting its customers "bring your own bun."

Try our new BYOB! It’s basically The Sandwich! Only no mayo. Or pickles. And you bring your own bun… Really it’s just three tenders… pic.twitter.com/9jOFyfdae4 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) September 12, 2019

The company says it is allowing guests bring in their own buns, order its three-piece chicken tends and make their own chicken sandwiches on the spot.

"While we work to get the sandwich back in our restaurants, we wanted to offer our guests a fun way to satisfy their Popeyes sandwich cravings," Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes' head of marketing for North America, said in a statement to CNN.

The responses on Twitter, have been wide-ranging, from likening the company to Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NYSE: SAVE) and IKEA, while others said when the chicken sandwich comes back the excitement will be similar to a Jordan shoe release.

The Popeyes' chicken sandwich craze has changed the fast food landscape and other brands are responding, with McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) announcing two new chicken sandwich options on Wednesday, a spicy BBQ chicken sandwich and spicy BBQ glazed chicken tenders.

Popeyes' parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) shares are up 1.75% on Thursday, trading at $73.42.

