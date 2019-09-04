Market Overview

What The Truck?!? – There's No Driver Shortage Or Chicken Sandwiches At Popeyes
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
September 04, 2019 6:03pm   Comments
On this edition of WTT?!? we talk the "driver shortage myth", Popeye's chicken sandwich madness, what do e-scooters mean to a city near you, and how do you define what's an employee and an independent contractor?

Plus, Data Scientist Daniel Pickett joins the desk for some intel on what is happening in SONAR for Hurricane Dorian, JP talks supply chain distortions, Alex Quevedo talks burning Amazon rainforests, Kyle Cunningham knows what;s on the radar in SONAR, and Nick Friend makes an inaugural appearance hosting Big Deal, Little Deal. All this and more on hump day!

