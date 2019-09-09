Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Trump Uses Activist Investor's Move On AT&T To Renew Criticism Of CNN

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Share:
Trump Uses Activist Investor's Move On AT&T To Renew Criticism Of CNN

President Donald Trump on Monday praised an activist investor’s move to take a stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) and used the fund’s criticism of its acquisitions strategy to reiterate his own animosity toward news network CNN, which is owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia, formerly Time Warner.

Elliott Management Corp. announced a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T, and issued a letter criticizing the company and outlining changes it would like to see made at the communications conglomerate, while questioning its acquisitions, including that of Time Warner.

Trump tweeted it was “great news” that an activist investor was now involved with the parent company of “VERY LOW RATINGS” CNN.

The Elliott Management letter made no mention of CNN specifically, and called Time Warner a “spectacular company, representing a collection of some of the world’s premier media assets, (that) remains a strong and valuable franchise today.”

But the hedge fund said it's cautious on the benefits of the combination, saying AT&T is “yet to articulate a clear strategic rationale” for why it needs to own the Warner property.

AT&T said its management and board would review Elliott management’s perspective and looked forward to working with the firm, but defended its “unique portfolio of valuable businesses” across communications, media and entertainment.

“We believe growing and investing in these businesses is the best path forward for our company and our shareholders,” the AT&T statement said.

Trump’s criticism of CNN is the latest in a years-long feud with the network, which he often calls “fake news.”

Elliott Management questioned AT&T’s overall M&A strategy and said it should consider divesting non-core assets, though with no specific mention of the cable news channel.

AT&T's stock traded higher by 4.7% to $37.98 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Trump On CNN: 'Why Doesn't AT&T Do Something?'

BofA Bullish On AT&T: 'The Network Has Never Performed Better'

Posted-In: Activist Investing cnnNews Hedge Funds Politics Top Stories Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

Meeting Time: OPEC, ECB Highlight Week Ahead, Along With Apple iPhone Unveiling
AT&T's Stock Boosted After Activist Investor Elliott Management Discloses $3.2B Stake
Barron's Picks And Pans: Activision, AT&T, Boeing, Ford, Nike, Square And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Tilray Shareholder Privateer Holdings Extends Lock-up