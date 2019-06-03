U.S. President Donald Trump, after landing in the United Kingdom for an official state visit, said in a tweet he watched CNN for a "short while" before he "turned it off."

The president first targeted Sadiq Khan and said the London mayor is a "stone cold loser" who "should focus on crime in London." According to a 2018 The Times report, the murder rate in London exceeded New York City for the first time in history.

Nevertheless, Trump followed up that despite differences with Khan, the U.S. will remain a "great friend" to the country.

Trump Targets CNN

Trump later said he arrived in the UK and said the "only problem" is CNN is the "primary source of news available from the U.S." He added the coverage is "all negative" with "so much Fake News" and proceeded to target CNN's parent company AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

Trump said if consumers no longer subscribe to AT&T the parent company may force CNN to "make big changes."

"When people stopped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway," the tweet said. "When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad!"

AT&T's stock closed Friday at $30.58 per share.

