Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Papa John's Appoints New CEO, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2019 8:11am   Comments
Share:
Papa John's Appoints New CEO, Reaffirms 2019 Guidance

Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 guidance EPS of $1-$1.20 versus the $1.13 estimate. The company sees North America comparable sales -1% to -4%.

Papa John's also announced that it has appointed Rob Lynch as President and CEO of Papa John's, effective immediately. Prior to this position, Lynch was President of Arby's.

Papa John's shares were trading up 4% at $45.59 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.56 and a 52-week low of $38.29.

Related Links:

iClick Interactive Asia Reports Q2 Earnings, Lowers Guidance

Simply Good Foods Company To Acquire Quest Nutrition For $1B In Cash

Posted-In: News Guidance Restaurants Management Pre-Market Outlook General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PZZA)

MKM Bullish On Papa John's: 'Return To Basics'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canopy Rivers Reports Q1 Earnings Growth

26 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session