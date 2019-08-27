Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) reaffirmed fiscal year 2019 guidance EPS of $1-$1.20 versus the $1.13 estimate. The company sees North America comparable sales -1% to -4%.

Papa John's also announced that it has appointed Rob Lynch as President and CEO of Papa John's, effective immediately. Prior to this position, Lynch was President of Arby's.

Papa John's shares were trading up 4% at $45.59 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $60.56 and a 52-week low of $38.29.

