Twitter Launches 6-Second Video Bid Unit For Advertisers
Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has announced the availability of a "6-second video bid unit" to advertisers globally, according to Marketing Land.
Advertisers would only pay if the viewer watches at least 6 seconds of an ad.
In a recent Twitter-sponsored study by EyeSee, new soundless, short-form videos that include clear branding delivered a significantly better ad recall and message association on mobile compared to linear TV-style videos, Marketing Land said.
On Monday, Twitter shares were trading up 2.83% at $41.73 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $43.48 and a 52-week low of $26.19.
