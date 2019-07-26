Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) reported second-quarter earnings of 5 cents per share, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of 19 cents. This is a 70.59% decrease over earnings of 17 cents per share from the same period last year.

When adjusted to account for tax assets from intra-entity transfers of intangible assets, Twitter's EPS comes out at 20 cents.

The company reported quarterly sales of $841.381 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $829.29 million by 1.46%. This is a 18.41% increase over sales of $710.541 million the same period last year.

Twitter sees third quarter sales of $815 million-$875 million versus as $869.3 million estimate.

In the second quarter, Twitter said "average monetized daily active users" stood at 139 million versus a 136.3 million estimate and 122 million in the same quarter last year.

Twitter shares were trading up 7% at $40.80 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.39 and a 52-week low of $26.19.

