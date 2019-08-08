12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRGP) shares increased by 11.4% today to $38.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on June 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
- Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares surged 6.2% today to $12.80. The market cap seems to be at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
- Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock increased by 4.0% today to $13.90. The market cap seems to be at $34.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
- Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares increased by 4.0% today to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.00.
- Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock moved upwards by 1.8% today to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
- Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock surged 1.7% today to $0.18.
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.5% today to $1.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock increased by 1.3% today to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock increased by 1.3% today to $1.92. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock surged 1.1% today to $4.59. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.
Losers
- Global Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GLP) shares decreased by 2.2% today to $19.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $667.6 million.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 2.1% today to $36.75. The market cap stands at $130.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.60.
