Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

12 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:24am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE: TRGP) shares increased by 11.4% today to $38.00 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $10.2 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on June 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.00.
  • Marathon Oil, Inc. (NYSE: MRO) shares surged 6.2% today to $12.80. The market cap seems to be at $13.9 billion. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on July 12, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $16.00.
  • Energy Transfer, Inc. (NYSE: ET) stock increased by 4.0% today to $13.90. The market cap seems to be at $34.8 billion. The most recent rating by Piper Jaffray, on July 17, is at Overweight, with a price target of $22.00.
  • Oasis Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares increased by 4.0% today to $2.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. The most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, is at Outperform, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Encana, Inc. (NYSE: ECA) stock moved upwards by 1.8% today to $4.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 billion. The most recent rating by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, on July 30, is at Hold, with a price target of $4.00.
  • Pioneer Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: PES) stock surged 1.7% today to $0.18.
  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.5% today to $1.40. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • Antero Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AR) stock increased by 1.3% today to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. According to the most recent rating by Macquarie, on August 02, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Southwestern Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SWN) stock increased by 1.3% today to $1.92. The market cap seems to be at $14.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by Credit Suisse, on July 10, the current rating is at Underperform.
  • McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) stock surged 1.1% today to $4.59. The market cap seems to be at $908.6 million. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on July 30, is at Neutral, with a price target of $11.00.

 

Losers

  • Global Partners, Inc. (NYSE: GLP) shares decreased by 2.2% today to $19.75 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market cap seems to be at $667.6 million.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock plummeted 2.1% today to $36.75. The market cap stands at $130.2 billion. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on July 31, is at Buy, with a price target of $48.60.

Posted-In: Energy Stocks Pre-Market MoversNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + AR)

Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 2, 2019
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Today's Pre-Market Session
41 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gold 's Rally Has This Popular ETF Shining