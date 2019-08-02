Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will host his first Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer live stream Friday from Lollapalooza in Chicago. He has publicly invited Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf -- the 16-year-old from Pennsylvania who earned $3 million Sunday for winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup -- to join him.

Blevins publicly left Twitch to join the platform. Twitch is owned by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Watch below and check back for more esports news.

Related Links:

Analyst Likes Amazon, Logitech, Turtle Beach After Fortnite World Cup

Who Profits From The Incredible Success Of 'Fortnite'?