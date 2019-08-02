Market Overview

'Ninja' Blevins To Host First Mixer Stream From Lollapalooza, Invites 'Bugha'

Steve Krause  
August 02, 2019 11:49am   Comments
Tyler "Ninja" Blevins will host his first Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) Mixer live stream Friday from Lollapalooza in Chicago. He has publicly invited Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf -- the 16-year-old from Pennsylvania who earned $3 million Sunday for winning the inaugural Fortnite World Cup -- to join him.

Blevins publicly left Twitch to join the platform. Twitch is owned by Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN).

Watch below and check back for more esports news.

Posted-In: Bugha eSports Fortnite Lollapalooza MixerNews Tech Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

