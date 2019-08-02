Market Overview

'Ninja' Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft's Mixer
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2019 8:05am   Comments
'Ninja' Leaves Twitch To Sign With Microsoft's Mixer

Amazon.com, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Twitch streaming platform may have some competition.

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, one of the most popular streamers in the world, has signed an exclusive deal to stream on Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) streaming platform, Mixer.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Why It’s Important

Ninja, who pulls in roughly 50,000 daily viewers, will bring a large audience to the platform and give it instant credibility and viewership. The move immediately makes Mixer a known streaming entity and boosts its game recognition by partnering with Ninja.

Ninja has amassed nearly 15 million followers on Twitch, more than double the next most popular streamer. Although it's too early to tell what kind of impact he could potentially have on Mixer, the platform received an immediate boost just in time for the launch of Fortnite Season X.

According to Streamlabs, Twitch was watched nearly 23 times as much as Mixer in the second quarter of 2019.

Related Links:

16-Year-Old Wins Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals, $3M Prize

Who Profits From The Incredible Success Of 'Fortnite'?

Screenshot courtesy of Epic Games.

Posted-In: Fortnite Season X Mixer Ninja Streamlabs TwitchNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

