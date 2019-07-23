As soon as Zion Williamson’s Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shoe broke in the early seconds of Duke's game against North Carolina last year, it seemed certain the brand wouldn't let that incident define his sneaker deal.

The future NBA superstar announced Tuesday he's signing with Nike's Jordan Brand, effectively making him the brand's flagship star. By signing with Jordan Brand, the talent won't be spread too thin across Nike’s portfolio, keeping its two basketball stars on separate brands.

“I feel incredibly blessed to be a part of the Jordan Brand family," Williamson said in a press release. "Since I was a kid, I dreamed of making it to the league and having the type of impact on the game Michael Jordan had and continues to have today. He was one of those special athletes I looked up to, and I really can’t express how happy and excited I am for this journey.”

Michael Jordan himself had some special words to say about his new brand ambassador.

“Zion’s incredible determination, character and play are inspiring," said Jordan. "He’s an essential part of the new talent that will help lead the brand into the future. He told us he would ‘shock the world,’ and asked us to believe him. We do."

Nike shares traded around $86.53 at time of publication.

Photo credit: Keenan Hairston.