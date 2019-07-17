Francesca’s Holdings (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares are trading higher after Cross River Capital Management disclosed a 20.3% stake in the company.

Cross River Capital Management is a privately owned hedge fund that invests in micro-cap and small-cap companies with market capitalizations up to $1.5 billion at the time of initial investment.

A women's clothing and accessory retailer, Francesca's investors include Arrowstreet Capital, Charles Schwab, BNP Paribas, Barclays Capital, JPMorgan, UBS, Wells Fargo and Vanguard.

Francesca’s shares traded higher by 38% to $4.69 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The company's market cap sits around $10 million.

