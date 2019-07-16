Gridsum Execs Offer To Take Company Private At $3.80/Share

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) has received a letter from its chairman and CEO proposing to take the company private by acquiring the company in a transaction for $3.80 per share in cash.

Gridsum is a provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions in China. The transaction will be financed by a combination of debt and equity capital.

Gridsum shares were trading up 6.4% at $2.91 in Tuesday’s session.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

Johnson & Johnson Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat