Gridsum Execs Offer To Take Company Private At $3.80/Share
Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: GSUM) has received a letter from its chairman and CEO proposing to take the company private by acquiring the company in a transaction for $3.80 per share in cash.
Gridsum is a provider of cloud-based big-data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions in China. The transaction will be financed by a combination of debt and equity capital.
Gridsum shares were trading up 6.4% at $2.91 in Tuesday’s session.
Related Links:
JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.